KTR showcases Hyd's development to solicit civic votes

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao showcased the development of the last six years in the city to solicit votes for the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party in the forthcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections on Saturday.

"I would like to present you this progress report before soliciting your vote in the upcoming GHMC elections," said Rao and asked people to read the documents he shared which details the development.

He said Hyderabad city has emerged as a rising global city which witnessed six years of progressive governance.

Some of the successfully executed projects which he showcased included Rs 17,290 crore Hyderabad Metro Rail, stretching up to 72 km with 66 stations in three corridors, creating lung spaces as part of haritha haram and startup incubator T-Hub.

Other projects which he highlighted included Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), education channel SoFTNET and Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH).

Rao also invoked electronics and mechanical startups prototyping centre T-Works and women's entrepreneurship platform WE-HUB.

The Siricilla MLA also shared a drone video of the infrastructural development Hyderabad witnessed in the past six years.

Rao said nine flyovers, four underpasses, three road under brides and Durgam Cheruvu cable stayed bridge were built.

He said 18 major infrastructure projects were taken up to ensure reduced travel time, improved quality of life, drop in vehicular emission and ease of living in the tech city

"Hyderabad has witnessed tremendous development in the last six years under the TRS government, thanks to several unique initiatives led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao," said the minister.

Rao said the TRS government only promised what it could deliver.

"We did what we said! And we say what we can do. We make responsible promises. It's there for all of you to see and experience to believe. Be a proud citizen of Hyderabad," said the minister who also handles urban development and industry and commerce portfolios.

On December 1, Rao asked people to vote for the car -- TRS election symbol, and choose development over divisive forces.

On Saturday, Rao, also popularly known as KTR is addressing five road shows in the city as part of the civic body polls' TRS campaign.

