KTM Introduces BSVI Compliant Bike Range In India

New Delhi: Austrian sports bike maker KTM on Thursday said it has launched BSVI emission norm compliant range of its bikes in India priced between Rs 1.38 lakh and Rs 2.53 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company, in which Bajaj Auto is a significant stakeholder, said the price increase in the BSVI range compared to the BSIV bikes will be between Rs 3,328 and Rs 10,496 depending on the model.

"KTM has nurtured a base of over 2.5 lakh biking enthusiasts in the last seven years through its Duke and RC range... The new 2020 range further strengthens our mission to offer the most complete range of performance motorcycles in the premium sport motorcycle segment," Bajaj Auto President (Probiking) Sumeet Narang said in a statement.

Sale of BSVI compliant 125 Duke and RC125 will start in end of February while the sale for all other BSVI models in the KTM family has started, the company said.

The KTM 790 Duke will also transition from BSIV to BSVI emission norms post April 2020, it added.

Bajaj Auto, which holds around 48 per cent stake in KTM AG, has been in a partnership with KTM for over 12 years encompassing manufacturing and distribution of the latter's bikes in India.

