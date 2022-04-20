Kriti shares hilarious video of Varun from 'Bhediya' sets

Mumbai: Kriti Sanonshared a hilarious video featuring Varun Dhawan, a baby and a cake. She jokingly said she cannot believe what the actor did to the child.

Kriti shared the video on Instagram on Saturday night. In the clip, the "Badlapur" star is seen cutting a cake while a baby and her father can be seen standing close to the actor.

He then takes a piece of the cake and feeds it to the father while the baby makes a disappointed face and even opens her mouth in anticipation of getting a bite.

"This might make your day. We all have been there, havena¿t we? P.S. : cant believe you did that to her @varundvn #Bhediya @amarkaushik @nowitsabhi@pvijan," Kriti wrote as the caption.

Kriti and Varun are currently in Arunachal Pradesh shooting for their upcoming film "Bhediya".

"Bhediya" is directed by Amar Kaushik and also stars Deepak Dobriyal. The film is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

Besides "Bhediya", Kriti has multiple films in her kitty. She will be seen in the film "Mimi", which is based on surrogacy.

She is also a part of the film "Bachchan Pandey" that also stars actor Akshay Kumar. She will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in the "Ganpath". She also has "Hum Do Hamare Do" with Rajkummar Rao and "Adipurush" with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.