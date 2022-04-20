Kriti Sanon wraps up schedule for 'Bachchan Pandey'

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon has wrapped up shooting her portions for the upcoming action comedy Bachchan Pandey, starring Akshay Kumar.

Kriti posted a picture on Instagram posing with Akshay in their characters for the film. "And it's a schedule wrap for me with @akshaykumar for#SajidNadiadwala 's#BachchanPandey directed by@farhadsamji .. #Myra @wardakhannadiadwala. One of the bestest, most fun and memorable schedules I have had so far," Kriti wrote as caption.

"Time just flew and we ended up making a film in between the echoing laughters, gaming sessions and neverending lunches and dinners as we all became one family! It was surely the saddest Goodbye from the beautiful Suryagarh Palace.. but we shall meet again soon! Can't wait to see you guys in Cinemas! @nadiadwalagrandson," she added.

In the Farhad Samji directorial, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti plays a journalist who wishes to be a director. The film also features Arshad Warsi as the hero's friend.

—IANS