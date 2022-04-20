Kriti Sanon seeks blessings from Sajid Nadiadwala before shooting for Rohit Shetty�s Dilwale!

Kriti Sanon, who made her debut with Sajid Nadiadwala�s Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff, began work on her second film Dilwale last week. In the film she will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Varun Dhawan. Obviously, being on the sets with megastars would be unnerving for Kriti as this was just her second project and so she turned to her mentor for some guidance and confidence. Our source reveals, �This is Kriti�s second film and though she had Varun for company (they are the youngest actors on set), Varun still has more experience than her (he has had four releases). She was nervous. Before she started work, she went to meet Sajid. He is proud of the fact that his find is now out of the best and starring in a film with a big star cast. Sajid spoke to her at length about how she should move forward on the journey ahead. After she spoke to him, she felt at ease and the assurance gave her that much needed confidence