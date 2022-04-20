Kriti Sanon ousted from Tiger Shroff�s Baaghi

Though Kriti Sanon was undoubtedly the most promising female debutant last year, this year is not going too well for her, what with the actress missing out on plum projects for one reason or another. Firstly, she was out of Prabhudheva�s Singh Is Bling when her dates clashed with those she had given to Rohit Shetty�s untitled film with Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan in the lead. And to aggravate her woes comes the news that Kriti has been ousted from Sajid Naidaidwala�s new film Baaghi starring Tiger Shroff. Says a source, �The entire team of Sajid, Tiger and director Sabir Khan from the hit Heropanti is being repeated. But Kriti is not in the cast. They�s looking at signing a new girl opposite Tiger in Baaghi.�