Kriti Sanon ends 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' on a sad note

Kriti Sanon has had a great time shooting for 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and now that it is a wrap for her, she's 'feeling sad to let go of the character, the story and the happy faces.'





Kriti Sanon's new dialect left her family surprised

The 26-year-old beautiful actress posed with the entire team on her last day and shared the snap on her Instagram account with a heartfelt message.









"And that's a Bareilly ki Barfi Wrap for me!! Making of every film is like a new life you live. It's a sad feeling to let go of the character, the story and these happy faces. Gonna miss this family! But hey. We've got 2 songs left ;) so see u guys later in Mumbai! Thank you to each & every person who has been a part of this journey!," penned the 'Heropanti' actress.

Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, the romantic-comedy is set in Uttar Pradesh.

IANS