Kriti Kharbanda, Vikrant Massey to star in '14 Phere'

Mumbai: Actors Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey have started shoot for their upcoming film, 14 Phere.

Kriti shared the news on Instagram with a picture, where the two actors are seen posing in a train while the film's director Devanshu Singh is seen holding the clapboard.

"Embarking on a journey that promises 2x fun, dulha-dulhan are ready to take #14Phere! Starring @vikrantmassey87 and myself directed by @deva_stating A @zeestudiosofficial production. #ShootBegins today! #BackInAction," Kriti wrote as the caption.

Vikrant shared a picture posing with Kriti and the film's clapboard and gave a similar caption.

Details related to the film are still under wraps.

—IANS