    Kriti Kharbanda starts shooting for '14 Phere'

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda starts shooting for 14 Phere.

    Kriti posted a string of pictures on Instagram Stories. In the images, Kriti is seen getting her hair and make-up done.

    On the image, she wrote: "First working day ?? #2021 #bekind #14phere."

    The actress then shared a picture dressed in a jacket.

    aceWinter mornings! #Lucknow #14Phere," she captioned the image.

    Directed by Devanshu Singh, "14 Pherea is a contemporary social comedy film that will see Kriti romancing Vikrant Massey.

    —IANS

