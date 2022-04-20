Kristen Stewart, Selena Gomez & More: Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week

It was a great week in fashion! From the Golden Globe after parties to the Critics� Choice Awards, celebs were out and dressed to impress. We�ve got our eye on a select few, but who do YOU think was best dressed of the week? Kristen Stewart had her most fashionable week ever! She blew us away with how versatile she could be by wearing a chic menswear inspired look to the Stella McCartney presentation on Jan. 12 and then wearing an ultra sexy sheer Roksanda dress on Jan. 13. We�d love to just hand over the best dressed title but Selena Gomez, Nina Dobrev, Lea Michele and more also wowed us with their fashionable looks. Click below to VOTE for the best dressed celeb of the week! Selena Gomez Golden Globes Dress � KaufmanFranco Selena Gomez, 22, partied it up after the Golden Globe Awards in the most beautiful white KaufmanFranco gown! She looked so sexy and confident in the floor length dress and the backless feature and cutout sides flaunted her fit frame. She accessorized with simple silver earrings and a black and silver clutch, and this look was one of her best yet! Do you agree? Nina Dobrev�s Stunning Jumper & More Celebs We had to practically pic our jaws up off of the floor when we saw Nina Dobrev, 26, wearing her gorgeous sheer Zuhair Murad jumpsuit. It was impeccably styled with a Jimmy Choo clutch and lilac metallic Stuart Weitzman shoes, and this is just another addition to Nina�s long list of fashion victories. We also cannot forget Lea Michelle�s, 28, plunging red Emanuel Ungaro gown with a thigh high split. It was one of our favorite red awards show looks until Emily Blunt, 31, showed up at the Critics� Choice Awards in her gorgeous red lace Emilio Pucci gown. The list goes on for our honorable mentions but who do you think should take the fashion crown? Be sure to check out all of the red carpet pics and VOTE on this week�s best dressed! � Kindra Bailey