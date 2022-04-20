Kristen Stewart Says She�s Over With Robert Pattinson But Hides From Him At Met Gala

Two years later and it seems Kristen Stewart is still being haunted by her past relationship with Twilight co-star Edward Pattinson � well, whether she admits it or not. The 25-year-old actress who became famously known for her role as �Bella Swan� insists that she is not affected and is perfectly fine about ex beau Robert Pattinson�s engagement to Birtish singer FKA Twigs after just six short months of dating. Back in April, Kristen�s representatives revealed to People magazine that the actress is doing extremely fine even after Robert, 29 announced his plans of officially tying the knot with girlfriend and now-fianc�, FKA Twigs, 27. �Kristen is doing fine, working and traveling, and she will survive Robert�s engagement. She has her own life and has moved on.�Her reps declared. However, if what Kristen claims is said to be true, then why does it appear as if she is still avoiding her ex lover? In the recent Met Gala 2015 red carpet, it seems Kristen is just not yet ready to walk the carpet with the loved-up couple within her premises. Apparently, ex-lovers Kristen and Robert were both planning to attend the Met Gala in New York. Robert was true to his words and own the red carpet with his lovely fianc� riveted to his side � but Kristen did exactly the opposite. The �Snow White and the Huntsmen� actress was a no-show even when she reportedly had every intention of attending the said red carpet event. �Kristen had already picked out a dress for the event and gave her glam team less than 24 hours notice that she had decided not to attend.� A source dished out to gossip site Celeb Dirty Laundry. �Regardless of why Kristen Stewart skipped the Met Gala, one thing is for sure � it was probably for the best because the Twilight actress is still bitter over Robert and FKA Twigs�s upcoming wedding.� It is also reported that Robert�s abrupt proposal to FKA Twigs is not the only thing that�s causing Kristen�s turmoil. Apparently, rumour has it that the newly engaged couple is planning to have a baby very, very soon. In an Instagram post of FKA Twigs fashion director, Karen Clarkson � the singer can be seen naked in the bathtub trying to hide her stomach with her hand. And it can also be recalled that reports circulated of FKA seen at Coachella Festival with what seemed to be potential baby bump and was refraining from drinking alcohol. Meanwhile, Kristen�s best chosen option with avoiding Robert-connected matters is by piling herself with projects. Kristen has been casted in films Anesthesia, Equals, American Ultra, and a few more projects that are yet to be named. She is also reportedly in Woody Allen�s next flick New love rumours was also speculated around when she was seen holding hand with her close gal and roommate, Alicia Cargile. Kristen has yet to comment regarding the said new love interest.