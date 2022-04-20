Kristen Stewart dishes on playing late Princess Diana on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Washington: Hollywood star Kristen Stewart who is set to embody the late Princess Diana, in an upcoming film 'Spencer,' recently opened up about the role she has to portray of the royal princess and make her mark.

According to Fox News, the 'Twilight' franchise star said during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live, "I didn't grow up with her maybe in the same way, I was really young when she passed away."

Stewart added that she feels "protective" of Diana, "I feel sort of the same way about her. It happened really quickly."

The 'Snow White and the Huntsman' star, who was 7 years old at the time of the tragic event that rocked the world, recalled to the late-night host that she vaguely remembers the litany of floral arrangements set up outside Buckingham Palace in Diana's honour after the tragedy.

Stewart said, "I was really young, [I] didn't know what was going on. It's hard not to feel protective of her. She was so young."

She continued, "I mean, everyone's perspective is different and there's no way to get anything right because what is fact in relation to personal experience."

Stewart maintained that in portraying the late mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, she hopes the feeling viewers receive is one that brings them back to the moment instead of just creating a biopic that retells the same story many have heard time after time.

'Spencer' is intended to showcase Diana's final days leading up to her untimely demise. At the time, Diana (nee Diana Spencer) - one of the more outspoken modern royals - was grappling with the difficult decision of whether she should end her marriage to Prince Charles, who at the time admitted to having an affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles, per the New York Times.

As per Fox News, Diana divorced Charles in 1996 and he later married Parker-Bowles after Diana's death.

"My movie takes place over three days, and it's this really poetic internal imagining of what that might have felt like rather than giving new information. We kind of don't have a mark to hit, we just also love her," said Stewart.

