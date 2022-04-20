Krishna Shroff steals a kiss with beau in new post

Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff''s sister Krishna Shroff shared a mushy photograph with beau Eban Hyams.

Krishna took to Instagram and shared two photographs of herself along with Hyams. In the images, she is seen sitting on Hyams''s lap and kissing.

She captioned the image with a crown emoji.

Hyams took to the comment section and dropped a few heart emojis.

This is not the first time Krishna has shared a PDA snapshot with her boyfriend. She previously shared a photograph with Hyams and said that she is "missing her boo".

Last month, she shared a string of romantic pics with Hyams on Instagram. In one image, Krishna and Hyams lock lips while in another the two can be seen spending time in the pool.

She captioned the image with an infinity emoji.

