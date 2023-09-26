Krishna Janambhoomi: Supreme Court Sets October 3 For Hearing Petitions Challenging Allahabad HC Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday set October 3 to hear the petition relating to challenge to Allahabad High Court order which transferred to itself all the pleas relating to Mathura's Krishna Janambhoomi land dispute from District Court Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Appearing for Bhagwan Shri kishna Virajman, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain sought an early hearing on the pending plea filed by the opposite side the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah.

Advocate Vishnu Jain apprised the court that after its order of July 21, the matter has not been taken for hearing.

A bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul sought to know the urgency in the matter. Replying to court's query, Jain said that various civil suits are pending and due to the matter is pending before the top court, no bench was constituted yet by the Allahabad High Court.

The top court also noted that it has not passed any stay order on the High Court decision and said that it will be the matter on October 3.

In the early hearing, the Supreme Court asked the registrar of Allahabad High Court to give details of the suits which are being dealt with in the court relating to Mathura's Krishna Janambhoomi land dispute.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia listed the matter after three weeks.

During the hearing, the top court noted that multiple suits had been filed in the matter.

The plea was moved by the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah through advocate RHA Sikander.

Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah challenged the order dated May 26 passed by the Allahabad High Court whereby it transferred all such cases relating to the Krishna Janambhoomi dispute from the District Court Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, to itself.

The Transfer Application was allowed by the high court despite the fact that the proceedings in the Suit from which the Transfer Application emanated, were stayed by a Coordinate Bench of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad vide Order dated August 3, 2022.

The impugned Judgment takes away two appellate stages and also transfers other suits to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad for which no transfer applications were filed.

"The impugned Judgment is passed on a mere ipse dixit by indulging in the prophecy of the Respondents No. 1 to 8 that ‘in case the trial court itself decides the suit, it will take a long time without even considering that the Suit was registered only on May 26, 2022, and the proceedings therein were subsequently stayed by a Coordinate Bench of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad vide Order dated August 3, 2022, which remained in force till May 1, 2023," read the petition.

So far, nine cases have been filed in Mathura court in the case of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid.

Ranjana Agnihotri, a resident of Lucknow, had filed a suit demanding the ownership of 13.37 acres of land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

In her legal suit, Agnihotri demanded removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque built in Krishna Janmabhoomi.

The suit filed in the Mathura court sought the removal of a mosque said to have been built in 1669-70 on the orders of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple, near the birthplace of Lord Krishna. —ANI