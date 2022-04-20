Krishna's late winner helps Mohun Bagan beat Goa 1-0

Margao (Goa): Roy Krishna's late winner helped ATK Mohun Bagan get back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday. Krishna scored in the 85th minute as Bagan recorded their fourth win of the season.

Mohun Bagan were the better team for much of the match despite Goa hogging possession of the ball. Goa failed to register a single shot on target in the first half as Bagan nullified their attacking threat and controlled the midfield.

David Williams was presented with an early chance to put ATKMB ahead in the ninth minute. However, the Australian's lob was safely collected by Goa custodian Mohammad Nawaz, who rushed out of his line in time.

Goa were more lively in the early exchanges of the second half and managed to create better chances. They registered their first shot on target in the 56th minute. Alexander Jesuraj whipped a cross in the box for an unmarked Noguera, whose header was straight at Nawaz.

Goa brought on Brandon Fernandes and Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, whose arrivals provided them some much needed impetus.

Bagan won a penalty just over five minutes after Goa claimed a spot kick themselves. Krishna went down in the box after an ill-timed tackle from substitute Aibanbha Dohling. The Fijian drilled his spot-kick hard into the bottom left-hand corner, leaving Nawaz with no chance.

Bagan, however, spent a nervy last few minutes as FC Goa peppered their box with crosses and shots. Goa defender Saviour Gama took a shot from well outside the box. The ball was travelling towards goal and it took a brilliant dive from Arindam Bhattacharja to tip it over the bar.

--IANS