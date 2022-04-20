Krishi Vigyan Kendras have important role in educating farmers about soil testing: Tomar

New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) have an important role to play in educating farmers about soil testing as well as right usage of pesticides and fertilisers to boost crop productivity.

He said the government is taking all possible measures to ensure that farmers get remunerative prices for their produce.

The minister was addressing through video conference after laying the foundation stone of the administrative building of the KVK at Dataganj in the Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said.

Tomar said the government has brought ordinances and other legal reforms in the agriculture sector, enabling farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country at remunerative prices by removing all restrictions.

The minister said there are 86 per cent small and marginal farmers in the country, who should all have access to government schemes, programmes and facilities.

KVKs and scientists have an important role to play in ensuring this, he added.

Tomar stressed the "important role of the KVKs in ensuring that farmers give attention to soil health testing, refrain from using excessive pesticides, save water in irrigation and increase their crop production".

He said KVKs also have a leading role to play in increasing cluster farming.

It was informed in the conference that there are 720 KVKs in the country and 151 climate smart villages, which present technical models under different conditions, the statement said. PTI