Krishi Kumbh UP From Oct 26

Lucknow: After the success of two big ticket events - Uttar Pradesh investors summit and MSME dedicated One district One product (ODOP) conclave, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is now preparing to host three day global farmers summit 'Krishi Kumbh 2018' from October 26.

An estimated 1,00,000 farmers, agricultural experts, scientists, entrepreneurs, public and private sector representatives are expected at the three-day international event, aimed at promoting modern farming techniques to achieve the ultimate goal of doubling the farm income.

UP Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said here on Saturday the Krishi Kumbh would incorporate all aspects of rural economy viz. agriculture and allied activities like horticulture, dairy, pisciculture, beekeeping, food processing, animal husbandry, farm implements etc to provide a holistic picture to farmers and the allied sectors.

To make a pitch for the proposed event, the government had organised a promotional pre-event meet in the national capital recently to market the summit as an exclusive brand. Interestingly, the state government is also preparing for the mega congregation of faith 'Kumbh Mela 2019' to be held at Prayag, Allahabad, where 15 crore pilgrims are expected.

Mr Shahi said the Krishi Kumbh would introduce the farmers to the evolving dynamics of farming, so that they can increase their income by leveraging the vast untapped potential of agriculture and post-harvest management. After coming to power, the Yogi Adityanath government had taken a 360-degree approach to virtually turnaround economy for sustained socio-economic growth and job creation. The various investors summit and now the agri summit are strategic steps in the same direction. To support farmers, the state government had last year announced the flagship crop loan waiver scheme worth Rs 36,000 crore to benefit 86 Lakh small and marginal farmers.

This year, the government has taken steps to boost the cultivation of coarse food grains to economise on the use of water, especially during deficient rainfall. The state also distributed 20,000 solar pumps and 15,000 sprinklers for drip irrigation and tapping solar energy for power.

Meanwhile, the state has identified 25 Lakh farmers for giving Prdhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna cover during the current kharif crop season in UP. Shahi claimed that the food grain production increased by 2 MT this year and that UP had a surplus food grain inventory of 10 MT. Besides, the agricultural and horticultural production has been robust, including potato, which clocked a record output of 15.5 million tonnes (MT) this year.

UP is among the top agricultural and allied sector producers in India, accounting for almost 36 and 12 per cent of wheat and paddy respectively, besides potato (35per cent), sugarcane (40 per cent) and the top dairy producer. This year, the government clocked wheat and paddy procurement of 37 Lakh MT and 52 Lakh MT respectively, much higher than previous years. UNI