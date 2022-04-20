Krishi Kumbh In Lucknow From Oct 26

Lucknow: This will be a kumbh of different kind when farmers and agri-scientists from across the country will have brain storming meeting for three days here beginning October 26 where ways to raise farmers income will dominate the agenda.

This agri-meet called `Krishi Kumbh 2018' will also be attended by Haryana and Jharkhand as partner states.

Chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey said here on Sunday that Uttar Pradesh has already organized 'UP Investors Summit 2018' and MSME conclave 'One District One Product Summit' and this Krishi Kumbh will be third important summit which will give boost to all the three sectors, particularly ODOP.

The aim is to promote modern and diversification which in turn help the farmers to double their income. Over 100,000 farmers, scientists, experts and entrepreneurs are expected to take part in the three-day event. Mr Manish Sharma, a senior official looking after this Krishi Kumbh said that this event will include all aspects of rural economy, such as agriculture, horticulture, dairy, pisciculture, beekeeping, food processing, animal husbandry and farm implements to provide a holistic picture to farmers for increasing their income.

The summit seeks to introduce farmers to the evolving dynamics of farming, so that they could increase their earnings by tapping the vast potential in agriculture and post harvest management of crops, he said.

Mr Sharma said that BJP Government has always advocated diversification in farm sector as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath believes that in present day scenario diversification in farm sector will lead to better profits to farmers. CM advocates that farmers should take up vegetable growing, fruit production, horticulture, pisciculture and dairy development other than conventional farming. In a recent meeting with delegation of Asian Development Bank CM had said: "This is a beneficial effort to enhance agricultural production. Experts in this field should be roped in for wide ranging deliberations. This will also help Government to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream to double farmers' income by 2022."

Mr Sharma said that government is following CM and PM's vision is totality and help the farmers to achieve the set target. "The need is to popularize Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme and the Prime Minister's Agriculture Irrigation Scheme. Besides, soil health cards is helping farmers to know the nature of their soil," the official said.

He said through the use of new technology food grain production had increased in Uttar Pradesh by 2 million tonnes (MT), while the state claims to have surplus food grain inventory of 10 MT. Besides, the agricultural and horticultural production had been robust, including potato, which clocked a record output of 15.5 MT. UNI