Kris Jenner feels 'like Bruce died'

Los Angeles: TV personality Kris Jenner says that she feels "like Bruce (Jenner) died" after her husband decided to transition to a woman. "I wake up in the morning and I realise 'Oh my God this is really happening'. I have to mourn this person I was with for all these years, I thought I was going to grow old with this person and they drastically change over the course of a few years,� Kris said. "I have to mourn Bruce, I am confused what is happening to Bruce because I miss Bruce, I will never be able to have Bruce, I will just have my memories. I feel like you've died, like Bruce died and it's really hard for me to wrap my head around," she added. Meanwhile, her daughter Kim Kardashian West took to micro-blogging website Twitter during the episode of �Keeping Up With The Kardashains� to say that she found the emotional scenes difficult to watch, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "When my mom & Bruce cry, I cry (sic)," Kim tweeted. However, Kim saw the funny aspects of the show, as she laughed when the episode showed Bruce taking clothes out of her closet for himself. She wrote: "Bruce & I in the closet is so funny! He stole my outfit!!!!(sic)." However, her siblings were less vocal on social media during the special episode, with half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner each just posting images of their father on the photo-sharing website Instagram, while Kris posted a series of images of the family along with the hashtag "#familylove (sic)". IANS