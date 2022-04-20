Kovind to inaugurate 60th Goa Liberation Day celebration

Panaji: President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a cultural event to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Goa Liberation day in Panaji on Saturday.

Goa was liberated from 451 years of colonial Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.

Kovind is scheduled to arrive in Goa at 12.55 p.m. at the state's Dabolim international airport and after a brief stay at the Raj Bhavan, the President of India is expected to lay a wreath at the martyr's memorial in Panaji's city square, Azad Maidan, before formally launching the cultural event at 6 p.m. Kovind is scheduled to leave the state on Sunday evening.

"The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Goa (Panaji) on December 19 and 20, 2020, to grace the commencement of the 60th Goa's Liberation Day celebrations on December 19, 2020," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Friday.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said diverse cultural groups from all regions of Goa would be putting together a performance during Kovind's visit and a 10-minute documentary related to the history of Goa would also be screened at the venue.

"The 60th year celebration is not only about celebratory events, but about celebrating development too, especially in Goa's rural area," the Chief Minister added.

—IANS