Kovind accepts credentials from envoys from New Zealand, UK, Uzbekistan, conveys warm wishes on their appointment

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday accepted credentials from Heads of Mission from New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan.

According to an official statement, speaking on the occasion, President Kovind conveyed his warm wishes to the envoys on their appointment. He noted that "India had deep rooted ties with all the three countries and was privileged to share a common outlook on key global issues with them".

The President noted that enhancing global cooperation was the need of the hour to effectively tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. In this context, he stated that India was in the forefront of ongoing international efforts to defeat the pandemic.

Expressing happiness at the vibrant state of relations with the three countries, President Kovind emphasized that as a member of the UN Security Council for the term 2021-22, India looked forward to working with the international community to strengthen global peace and prosperity, the statement said.

This was the second time that credentials presentation in Rashtrapati Bhavan happened through video-conference in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Heads of Mission, who presented their credentials, were -- David Pine, High Commissioner of New Zealand; Sir Philip Barton, High Commissioner of the United Kingdom; Akhatov Dilshod Khamidovich, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

—ANI