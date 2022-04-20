Kourtney, Scott spotted together first time post split?

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have reportedly been spotted together for the first time since their breakup earlier this month. The 36-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star visited the Beverly Hills Hotel along with Disick and two of their three children, Mason, 5, and Penelope, 3, reported People magazine. "Kourtney and Scott acted cordial. They were mostly focused on the kids. Scott looked very happy to see the kids," an onlooker said. The reality star brought Penelope to Disick's Beverly Hills home, after the hotel visit. "Scott and Kourtney chatted and seemed okay. Kourtney seems to be making an effort so Scott can spend a lot of time with the kids," the source added. "He's coming back down to earth and trying to figure out his next step. He wants to do the responsible thing. Now that things have settled down, he's acting like an adult again. "He's got a long way to go, but he's taking some steps that are encouraging," an insider said. PTI