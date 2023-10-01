Kourtney Kardashian receives giant bouquet of roses from her husband Travis Barker

Los Angeles [US]: American media personality Kourtney Kardashian Barker expressed admiration for her husband and musician Travis Barker's surprise gift, reported People.

On Saturday, Kardashian, 44, shared a photo of a surprise gift delivered by Barker, 47, after he rejoined rock band Blink-182 on the European leg of their world tour following his recovery from Covid-19 and an attack of trigeminal neuralgia.

In her Instagram stories, Kourtney posted a picture of a huge bouquet of white roses, which was laid out on a table by a sunlit window. The giant bouquet of blooms was so large, it filled up half of the Lemme founder's photo.

As per People, Kardashian — who is currently expecting a baby with Barker — added a teary-eyed smiley face and white heart emoji in her caption, as well as tagging her husband.

Barker, meanwhile, posted a photo on his Instagram Story of himself in Lisbon, Portugal on Saturday ahead of his band’s concert in the city next week. The Blink-182 drummer smiled in the snap as he walked on a paved road in between buildings. “Hi Lisbon,” Barker wrote in his caption, reported People.

According to the band's website, Blink-182's next gig as part of their ‘One More Time...’ tour will take place on Monday at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. The "All the Small Things" rockers released a new single with the same title last month, and their future album is set to be released on October 20.

Following his disclosure that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 22, Barker rejoined the band for their international tour. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, Barker also disclosed that in addition to receiving the COVID diagnosis, he had "an episode of trigeminal neuralgia, and a root canal" the previous week.

Trigeminal neuralgia is “a condition that causes painful sensations similar to an electric shock on one side of the face,” according to the Mayo Clinic, as per People.

Following their recent baby shower celebration, Kardashian received an unexpected gift from Barker. Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, together with their mother Kris Jenner, organised the retro Disney-themed baby shower, which Kardashian posted images on Instagram and her website Poosh.

“Baby shower of my dreams,” Kardashian wrote in her caption. “Thank you mommy @krisjenner for turning your home into the happiest place on earth, instilling my love of all things Disney, and for throwing this baby shower to celebrate me and your thirteenth grandchild.”

Kardashian is already mom to daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, and sons Mason Dash, 13, and Reign Aston, 8, shared with ex Scott Disick. Barker shares daughter Alabama Luella and son Landon, 19, plus stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, reported People.

—ANI