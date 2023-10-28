Kourtney Kardashian celebrates Halloween, dons Kim K’s 2013 Met Gala costume

Los Angeles: Kourtney Kardashian Barker celebrated Halloween recently by referencing one of her sister Kim Kardashian's most well-known looks; from the latter’s 2013 Met Gala get-up when she was pregnant.



Kim Kardashian, 43, also shared the post on her Instagram Story, applauding her sister's costume choice.



On the night of October 27, Kourtney showed off her belly bump while wearing a dress similar to Kim's Givenchy gown from a decade prior.



The dress includes a floral printed jersey with grommet details that are attached to the sleeves, a turtleneck and perfectly matched gloves and shoes, as reported by 'People'.



Before this, back in early October, the 44-year old reality TV star embraced the arrival of the month on Instagram by posing for some spooky season snaps. After Kourtney announced that week that she was "ready for" the month, she shared a pair of images that both celebrated her baby bump and gave another hint about her excitement for Halloween.



"Tis the season,” she wrote in the caption, which accompanied two images of her wearing a sleeveless floral print monochrome dress from her collection with fashion retailer Boohoo. In the pics, the reality star stood alongside a pile of white Halloween pumpkins.



In September, the ‘Kardashians’ star surprised her husband, the punk rock band Blink182’s drummer Travis Barker, by decorating their home for Halloween a little early.



“My husband is gonna be on tour the first two weeks of October,” Kourtney explained in her Instagram Story. “So had to surprise him and make sure we got all the Halloween vibes in now.”



Kourtney also shared a video, playing alongside Halloween-inspired music, of her spooky dining area, with decorations featuring a whole family of skeletons, a collection of white and black skulls and several stuffed crows.

