Kota hospital Superintendent removed after infant deaths

Kota: The Rajasthan Health Department on Wednesday removed the Superintendent of the JK Lone Hospital, Kota where nine infants had died recently this month.

The government has removed Dr SC Dulara from the post of Superintendent after a four-member committee submitted its report to the State health minister.

The Health Ministry of the Rajasthan government, on December 11, had constituted a committee to investigate the matter of the death of nine infants at the JK Lone Hospital in Kota.

The Medical Superintendent of JK Lone Mother and Child Hospital, Kota in his report said that the nine infants who were brought to the hospital for treatment died between December 9 and 10.

According to the report, it was told that out of nine infants, three were brought dead to the hospital, while three died of congenital diseases, and the remaining three infants died on the Cot.

The Health Minister gave a strict warning to hospital administration to ensure proper care of the newborns. He had said that strict action will be taken on negligence in treatment.

JK Lone Hospital is especially dedicated to children and infants. Earlier in January this year, the hospital had made national headlines after more than 100 infants died in one month.

—ANI