Konkona embraces her ''curls'' during the lockdown

Mumbai: Actress Konkona Sen Sharma fans fallen in love with her curly hair during the lockdown.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actress posted a few pictures that show her flaunting her curls.

"Thanks to lockdown, I have had to embrace my natural curly hair. Posting this for others with curly hair as it helps me to accept my own when I see others posting these images," Konkona wrote.

On the work front, Konkona will be next seen in "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare", which also features Bhumi Pednekar.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava , the film tells the story of sisterhood and about freedom of girls.

Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar are also a part of "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare".

--IANS