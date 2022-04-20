Komal Batra appointed as the new chairperson of FICCI FLO Uttarakhand chapter





































Dehradun (The Hawk): The Uttarakhand chapter of the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) announced the appointment of its new chairperson, Komal Batra, for the year 2021-22 through a virtual change of guard ceremony.

Komal Batra is the founder of Kairos Consciousness which has achieved the mark of being the 1st in the world to host All Night Gong Baths at the International Yoga Festival, Rishikesh.

After being appointed as the new chairperson, Komal shared her vision for FLO. She during the occasion, said, "I am honoured at being conferred a position of such stature. Following on lines of FICCI FLO's goal of women empowerment at various levels, our theme for this year is 'IKIGAI' forming a conceptual foundation for WELLNESS as the chosen industry along with its 9 wings. It is a Japanese term that means 'reason for being' and involves the process of allowing the self's possibilities to blossom."

Komal then shared her vision of how the Ikigai theme will be applied towards the wellness of FLO members' organizational personal space: mind, body, and soul.

Outlining her philosophy, she said, "This year, we aim at promoting digital education and outreach by holding various workshops on social media exploration for personal and business promotions. Seminars on financial investments for women entrepreneurs, marketing & branding, and the right use of government-provided subsidies are also in pipeline. Apart from businesses, we shall also focus on the wellness of mind and body wherein various workshops will be conducted towards relationship management & spiritual wellbeing. There are plans to engage meetings in different districts of Uttarakhand as well."

"This year, various initiatives will also be undertaken in the field of education, health, environment, tourism, agriculture, and MSME for the FLO members as well as the underprivileged section of our society. In the series, several webinars are also planned with the foreign speakers", added Komal.

Komal also announced her core committee members, which constitute of Senior Vice-Chairperson Dr Neha Sharma, Vice-Chairperson Dr Anuradha Malla, Secretary Tripti Behl, Treasurer Smriti Batta, Joint Treasurer Poonam Kumar, and Immediate Past Chairperson Kiran Bhatt Todaria.

As an ardent discoverer, clairvoyant & clairsentient, Komal dived into various practices rooted in Vedic, Shamanic, and Ancient culture. Dabbling multiple hats professionally, she currently engages in Himalayan Kriya, Kundalini yoga, Sound Baths & Intuitive energy work through singing bowls, gongs, and shamanic rituals.

To add to her honour, Komal has been the recipient of numerous awards & recognitions in the course of her career including, contribution in the field of Sound Medicine (2018, 2018, 2020), Charismatic Healer (2018), Entrepreneur of the year-Women Achievers Award (2019) Tejaswani Samman (2019) and Ordained Spiritual Ascension (2020).

The ceremony took place virtually due to the prevailing circumstances of the COVID pandemic in the country.