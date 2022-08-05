Kolkata woman raped in Noida; complaint filed

Gurugram: A 27-year-old woman from Kolkata was allegedly raped by a man who befriended her at a club here, police said on Friday.





The victim, a marketing executive, arrived in Gurugram a week ago on a company assignment and checked into a guest house in Sector 40, they said.





In her complaint at the DLF Phase-2 police station, the woman said she went to a club in Sector 29 on Wednesday night, where a man befriended her and offered her liquor and cigarettes.





They later went to another club and left the venue at around 2.30 am in the man's car. On the pretext of having dinner, the accused took her to a hotel in Noida, where he allegedly raped her, police said.





The woman said the accused also threatened to kill her if she complained against him, only after which he dropped her in Sector 40 in the morning.





Police said the woman's medical examination confirmed rape.





An FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.





Inspector Satyender Singh, the station house officer, said CCTV footage of the club and surrounding areas are being scanned to identify the accused.—PTI