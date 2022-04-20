Kolkata trams to now propagate art through its events

Kolkata (The Hawk): The city of joy will have its won moving art gallery, courtesy trams. The age-old mode of transport, which recently also saw a moving library launched for the students, will now be a medium for budding artists and even established ones to showcase their work.



The gallery, will also showcase works of famous artists like Rabindranath Tagore, Jamini Roy, Nandalal Bose and many other iconic artists, who have made the city famous with their work of art. Celebrating the artistic spirit of the city, WBTC is soon launching an art gallery-on-wheels.

Conceived by the West Bengal Transport Corporation, the Kolkata Tram Art Gallery would be a unique initiative dedicated to art. The art tram has been readied by the in-house team at Nonapukur workshop of WBTC and beautiful handmade art adorns the tramcar. The Tram Art Gallery has been modified in such a way that the interiors can accommodate easels and paintings can be easily displayed.

On days, when the tram is booked by artists, people may see their paintings. On days, when no booking is there, WBTC would be displaying a collection of old archival tram photos and works of trams so that the tram runs daily and people can enjoy the same. "The idea of the Tram Art Gallery is to make art exhibitions accessible, especially for students, who would get huge concessions. The moving art gallery would also reach all parts of the city, rather than just people visiting a gallery in one corner of the city," said MD WBTC Rajanvir Singh Kapur.

The tram would be available to the artists at a daily rate of Rs 3,600, so that the budding artists may book it and showcase their works. The charges for two days would be Rs 6,000 and for three days, Rs 8,000 and beyond 3 days, it would be Rs 8,000 plus Rs 1,500 for any further days added. There are concessions, up to 50%, for cases where the artists are students of any school or college on production of ID and also from charitable organisations doing the exhibition for any social cause. This is to promote youth attraction to art and trams.

The tram would travel the entire city but would be parked at Esplanade, Shyambazar and Gariahat for a few hours daily or on alternate days, as per the artists' desire for the public to see in central, north or south Kolkata. A nominal entry fee of Rs 6 would be charged from the art enthusiasts who wish to see the tram art gallery. The tram art gallery would start running in the city of joy from the first week of December.

Known name in the world of art, artist Bhabotosh Sutar said, "It is a very good effort by whosoever has thought of it. Tram has its own heritage but due to the fast life and pressures of modern-day living, it has lost its significance. If it can be brought alive, it will be wonderful. It is a romantic feeling that the tram will roam around the city along with the art. I'm sure it will also have archival works displayed there. It is even more encouraging to hear that it can also be hired by artists to exhibit. It will be a big art event."

The artist, who has given shape to many famous Durga idols in the city, remembers the time he used to travel to his alma mater, Government Art College. "It must be 20-22 years ago, when I would travel to college by tram. I was very much overjoyed when I saw Madhubani painting on the walls of trams. The city has lost its visual attraction. If my pattern of art matches with such an event, I can also be interested in such an effort." Senior artist Wasim Kapoor too said the idea is great to have a moving art in the heart of the city. "I heard of such an effort. Let me find out more and then I can comment on it," he said.