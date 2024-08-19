Kolkata rape-murder: Doctors take out protest march to Lalbazar over police summons to senior physicians

The case has ignited widespread outrage, leading to protests across major cities and the Supreme Court's intervention.

Kolkata: Doctors on Monday staged a protest march from Kolkata Medical College to the Police Headquarters in response to police summons to two senior physicians, Dr Kunal Sarkar and Dr Subarna Goswami.

Kolkata Police had summoned senior doctors to the police headquarters in Lalbazar in connection with their public comments on the recent rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor.

While speaking to ANI, Dr Goswami described the summons as "baseless" and stated that his lawyers, colleagues, and fellow doctors would accompany him to the police headquarters.

"Based on some baseless allegation, they have summoned me. My lawyers are going, my colleagues are going, and all the doctors are going. Let's see what they have to say," Goswami told ANI.

The case has sparked widespread outrage and protests across various sectors, leading the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance. A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will hear the case on August 20.

Protests have been held in various cities, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Kolkata, with demands for justice for the victim and punishment for the accused.

Earlier in the day, Calcutta High Court advocates held a protest march demanding justice for the victim and punishment for the accused. In Delhi, doctors from Maulana Azad Medical College and resident doctors from the Northern Railway Central Hospital protested outside Nirman Bhawan. Similar demonstrations occurred in Chandigarh, where PGIMER doctors also protested. Mumbai saw protests at Azad Maidan organised by doctors and locals.

On August 18, football fans protested near Salt Lake Stadium, resulting in the cancellation of the Durand Cup match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. In Kolkata, junior doctors and students continued their protests at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

On August 14, the protest site and hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalised by a mob, leading to police intervention.

To maintain law and order, Kolkata police have imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (formerly Section 144 of the CrPC), around the Medical College and Hospital for seven days, effective from Sunday (August 18) to Saturday (August 24).

