Kolkata rape-murder case: FAIMA files urgent plea to SC for immediate measures to protect doctors

The petition emphasizes the need for immediate security measures, including CCTV installation and better working conditions for doctors, especially women.

New Delhi: The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court and filed an urgent application for intervention and directions regarding the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.

According to the FAIMA press release, the association appreciated the Chief Justice of India for his kind consideration of the working environment of resident doctors and his assurance that the Supreme Court is looking into improving our working conditions and security.

This tragic incident has led to nationwide protests and raised serious concerns about the safety of healthcare workers across the country.

FAIMA's petition highlighted the dire need for enhanced security and better working conditions for doctors, especially women, who face constant threats in their line of duty.

"The key interventions and directions requested by FAIMA included, the immediate Security Measures: Installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive hospital areas and ensuring compliance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013, including a 24x7 distress call facility," the release stated.

It further mentioned national task force inclusion in which representation of resident doctors in the National Task Force to address real-time safety issues and formulate comprehensive guidelines.

"Interim Measures: Implementation of urgent measures such as equal bed-to-doctor ratios and secure resting areas until the National Task Force's recommendations are fully enacted. Timeline for Implementation: FAIMA seeks a stipulated timeline for the enforcement of the National Task Force's recommendations, ensuring that doctors can work in a safe and dignified environment," it added.

The FAIMA said that these directions are crucial for safeguarding the lives and dignity of medical professionals, who continue to work under perilous conditions.

"FAIMA remains hopeful that the Supreme Court's intervention will lead to swift and effective action, bringing much-needed security to the healthcare sector," it added.

The alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical and Hospital in Kolkata has garnered a wave of outrage from doctors and the general public across the country.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member National Task Force to make recommendations on the prevention of violence and safe working conditions for medical professionals. The task force includes Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, among others.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

