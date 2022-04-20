Kolkata Puja Depicts Lakhimpur Kheri Incident As Theme

Kolkata (The Hawk): The incident of Lakhimpur Kheri has grabbed national headlines. A war of words has also started between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Uttar Pradesh government and political opponents.

To inform people more about the dastardly event that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s village, where people were crushed to death, Kolkata’s Dum Dum Park Puja committee has come up as their theme.

Heaps of paddys along with slogans in favour of farmers and poor and several burnt shoes form part of pandal decorations.

The president of the club, Pratik Chowdhury said that the Durga Puja is a social platform for which they had utilized the platform to inform people about the violence.

“Everyone should know how the poor farmers are being treated. If the farmers stop their work then people would starve and on top of it they are being crushed to death,” said Pratik.

Notably, a tractor is being placed at the entrance of the Puja pandal and according to artist Anirban Das, who had also conceptualised the theme, the names of farmers who died in the course of the agitation, have been written in chits of paper on the giant tractor.

The slogan which has gained the maximum momentum is ‘motorgari uray dhulo niche pore chashigulo’ (the car leaves behind a swirl of dust while farmers fall under its wheels). Several other pro-farmer slogans are written in English and Bengali across the pandal.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that a Puja committee of Kolkata is addressing socio-economic developments. It can be recalled that last year, Barisha Club had depicted Goddess Durga as ‘migrant worker’ struggling to reach native place due to the sudden lockdown for the ongoing pandemic.