Kolkata One Of The Most Sleep Deprived City In India: Study

Kolkata: A recent study conducted by Godrej Interio revealed that children and teenagers are one of the most sleep deprived.

The study shows that sleeping post 10 P.M., which is clinically proven as the ideal time to go to sleep, triggers a change in the sleeping pattern that leads to sleep deprivation. This is irrespective of the number of hours of sleep.

The study is based on the insights sourced from Indians who have taken their sleep test on the sleep-o-meter hosted on the sleep@10 website. Over 3.5 lac Indians have taken the sleep test. Kolkata is found to be one of most sleep deprived city in India.

The study revealed that the problem of not sleeping on time was not only restricted to the adults but kids as well wherein only 69 per cent of respondents below 18 years feel drowsy and tired after waking up which shows that sleep deprivation is on a rampant rise among the next generation.

Around 47 per cent of the children respondents admitted that "screen time", including television and phone, could be delaying their sleep time while 61 per cent of the children respondents said they slept after midnight while the ideal time would be around 10 pm.

Commenting on the research findings Dr Srikanta, Pediatric Pulmonologist, Apollo Hospitals said, "Children and their sleeping patterns and habits especially during school examinations are a constant source of worry for parents. One of the first steps parents must take to tackle anxiety and stress related to exams is to ensure that their kids are getting enough sleep. Getting adequate sleep is highly essential during examinations as it helps children to focus, retain, and recall information better." "As per the sleep@10 study by Godrej Interio mattress over 84 per cent of children in India are sleep deprived. This is a serious concern for the nation. Owing to this, our country's next generation is more prone to obesity, difficulty in reasoning, emotional imbalance and various other medical disorders," he said.

Commenting on the Sleep@10 sleep-o-meter findings, Anil Mathur, Chief Operating Officer, Interio Division, said, Sleep@10 is a concept that actually emerged from the product development stage of our healthcare range. As we delved deeper, we realised the concern was much larger than just selecting the right mattress.

"Over 91 per cent of Indians are sleep deprived. Further insights gathered from our sleep-o-meter taken by over 3 lac Indians, we were informed that our children too are sleep deprived. This demands for a more serious discussion as it threatens the future of our nation," Mr Mathur added. UNI