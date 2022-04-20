Kolkata govt hospital nurses protest, demand pay parity

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): The protest by nurses at a West Bengal’s premier state hospital entered 13thK day on Saturday, as they took out a massive rally on the streets of Kolkata demanding pay parity and immediate revoking of transfer orders of 35 of their protesting colleagues.

Agitating nurses from the SSKM hospital formed a human chain, stretching up to kilometer-long or more as they walked from the hospital to Hazra crossing in south Kolkata without hampering movement of traffic.

At a time the state is fighting against the pandemic and the additional cases of vector-borne diseases, the nurses protest has been a glaring aberration for the health department, feel many experts.

They allege that there are glaring disparities and deprivation in terms of the pay structure offered, and despite letting the state health authorities know of this, their grievances have not been met. Protesting nurses, including those on a daily hunger strike on a rotational basis, have continued to mount pressure on the state government.

One of the protesting nurses said, “We have taken care not to hinder hospital work. We are either protesting during our break time or are joining the protest before and after work hours. Some of us have taken day-off to join the protest, while others are joining during the day and working at night.

The city nurses have been joined by their district colleagues, who are coming to the protest site on a daily basis to make the protest potent.

They want the government to withdraw the transfer order of 35 nurses, including 11, who were part of the protest earlier.

A member of the Nurses Unity, the group leading the protests, said that the transfers are a way to intimidate them and discourage them from taking up the cause by the government. She said some have been sent to remote locations, a punishment of sorts.

She further added, “When a group of nurses met senior health department officials earlier this month, they were non-committal. We met the health secretary and the director of health services. None of them could say anything.”

The protest began in July with a demand to address alleged inequality in pay. A few days back, a few of the striking senior nurses also fell ill but the nurses alleged that the authorities never came forward with any help.

Another protesting nurse, without wanting to be named said, “The pay-scale for nurses is lower than those of other diploma holders. We want a diploma pay-scale, which means nurses with 10+2, plus three years of training are paid at level-9, while diploma-holders have Class X + three years of training, or Class XII + two year.”

The nurses said the government has betrayed their trust as the health officials had agreed to all their proposals. But on the sly of looking into the demands, they have deprived them of what is due to them. They are also appalled at the indifference of the authorities in this regard and said that they will continue their sit-in till they are addressed.