Kolkata fire tragedy: PM approves Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday mourned the loss of lives in the Kolkata fire tragedy and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin.

An amount of Rs Rs 50,000 has also been approved by the PMO to those who have been seriously injured in the incident.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest."

At least nine people were killed in a major fire at the 13th floor of the Eastern Railways office at Strand road in central part of the city on Monday evening.

The deceased include four firefighters, two Railway personnel and a police ASI who have been fighting the fire.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached the spot at 2215 hrs and announced Rs 10 lakh each and a government job to kin of the victims.

Railway minister Piyush Goyal has set up a high level inquiry consisting of four Principal heads of Railway departments to ascertain the cause of the fire.

—UNI