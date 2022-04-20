Kolkata drug seizure case: BJP leader's aide arrested

Kolkata: An aide of BJP leader Rakesh Singh has been arrested here in connection with the New Alipore drug seizure case, a senior police officer said on Monday.

With the fresh arrest, six persons, including two BJP leaders have been held so far in connection with the case.



The accused was nabbed from a shed beside Adi Ganga canal near Orphangunge market in Watgunge police station area late on Sunday night, the officer said.



"He was instructed by Rakesh Singh to wait near Kidderpore Post Office with a scooter. Amrit Singh, who is wanted in the case, escaped from the post office on that scooter," the IPS officer said, adding the vehicle has been seized.

The arrested person will be produced before the Alipore Court during the day.

Police had arrested BJP youth wing leader Pamela Goswami and two of her associates after seizing 90 gm cocaine from the car the trio was travelling in.



Following her accusation that she was "framed" by party colleague and BJP state committee member Rakesh Singh, Kolkata Police nabbed him and another person in Galsi in Purba Barddhaman district while they were trying to escape.

—PTI