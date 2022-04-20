Kolkata cabbie arrested for harassing MP Mimi

Kolkata: A taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly passing lewd comments and making objectionable gestures at Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mimi Chakraborty.

The actress-turned-politician was on her way back home on Monday night in her car when the incident took place near Gariahat-Ballyganj Phari area when the actress was travelling to her south Kolkata residence from the gym.

According to police officials, the taxi overtook Jadavpur MP's car and passed some lewd comments at the actress. She immediately stopped the cabbie midway and informed the police.

Mimi filed a written police complaint against the driver at the Gariahat police station after which the driver was identified as Laxman Yadav, and arrested.

Police said the driver hailed from Anandapur near the EM Bypass.—IANS