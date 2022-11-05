Kolkata authorities crack down on child adoption scam

Kolkata (The Hawk): On Saturday, Kolkata Police announced that it had dismantled a fraudulent child adoption scheme that guaranteed issueless couples children of their choosing, depending on gender, in exchange for large booking fees.

Age had an impact on the fees; the younger the adopted child, the higher the cost.

The couples were requested to wait until the remaining money was paid after the initial instalments, which represented around 50% of the entire adoption cost.

But as soon as the deposit was paid, communication with the worried couple was cut off.

According to city police sources, a couple complained about the aforementioned adoption centre, Shree Ramakrishna Notun Jeevan Daan Sevashram.

The centre was allegedly being slow to deliver the child despite the family having paid an advance booking fee of Rs 4 lakhs.

A mobile number that the centre administrators used to contact the couple served as the basis for the police investigation.

A brochure promising child adoption was spotted at that time by a sub-inspector of the Haridevpur Police Station in the vicinity of the centre.

Finally, following an inquiry, three racketeers—Ranjit Das, his wife Madhabi Das, and his sister-in-law Supriya Roy—were taken into custody on Friday.

The results of the investigation showed that neither the people who were detained nor the centre had even one child in their care.

Additionally, they had no connections to organisations that were authorised by law to organise child adoption.

Their primary objective, according to city police sources, was to obtain the advance payment before escaping the scene.

The cops discovered multiple adoption applications when searching the bogus center's office during the operation.

