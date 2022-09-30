Kolkata app fraud: Prime accused also involved in sextortion racket

Kolkata: As its probe into the fraud case involving mobile gaming app E-Nuggets is currently underway, the Kolkata Police have got definite clues that the prime accused also ran a sextortion racket under the guise of a call centre.

Late Thursday, the police raised a call centre owned and operated by Subhojeet Srimani, a close associate of the prime accused Amir Khan, at Behala’s Mahabirtala area.

In laptops seized from the centre, the police found a link of a mobile dating app, sexually explicit videos and screenshots.

As many as 15 employees of the call centre, mostly young women, have been detained for questioning.

Srimani is however, absconding and according to his family, he is currently in Dubai.

Sources said that the police found a particular pattern the way this racket was being run. First the potential targets were identified and links established via social networking sites like Facebook.

After becoming friends and exchanging phone numbers, the targets were invited to join WhatsApp video calls.

As the targets engaged in sexually explicit video chats, they were then recorded.

Later the victims were extorted for huge sums of money under threats that if they did not pay the amount, the video chats would be made viral on the social media.

Earlier this month, an inter-state sextortion racket attempted to target senior Trinamool Congress leader and three-time party MLA from the Chuchura Assembly constituency, Asit Majumdar.

However, Majumdar dodged the nefarious attempt and lodged an FIR with the local police.

Meanwhile, a whopping amount of Rs 74.68 crore has been recovered in connection with the E-Nuggets app fraud racket.

—IANS