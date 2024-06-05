Kohli will start with Rohit: Aakash Chopra predicts India's lineup against Ireland in T20 WC

This decision could lead to Yashasvi Jaiswal being left out of the playing eleven.

New Delhi: Ahead of India's first match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland on Wednesday, former cricketer Aakash Chopra said that 'Virat Kohli will open with Rohit Sharma' in their upcoming match of the tournament.

India will start their voyage in the T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Speaking at JioCinema, Chopra pointed out that Yashasvi Jaiswal will not be included in the playing eleven if Kohli and Rohit open for the Men in Blues.

"Virat Kohli will start with Rohit Sharma, which means there's no place for Yashasvi Jaiswal. At No. 3, Rishabh Pant has a big chance to play because India needs a left-hander. The hope was to have a left-hander open the innings with Yashasvi playing, but they won't keep him in the XI because only one between him and Shivam Dube can play and they're going with Dube. This means Suryakumar Yadav will be at four. Depending on the next wicket, if a left-hander falls, it'll be Shivam Dube next," Chopra was quoted in a release from JioCinema as saying.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/rohit-sharma-tried-to-persuade-rahul-dravid-to-stay-on-as-india-coach

He added that Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah will be India's two pacers against Ireland as they displayed a stupendous performance in the warm-up match against Bangladesh.

"If a right-hander falls, it'll be Hardik Pandya next, that's your six. At seven and eight, I think it'll be Jadeja and Axar Patel. After that, you'll have Kuldeep Yadav who should 100% play... Then the two fast bowlers, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah. Arshdeep bowled really well in the first warmup game and Bumrah is Bumrah. That's the playing XI I see," he added.

In the tournament, India will be aiming to end their ICC trophy drought, having last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Since then, India has reached the 50-over World Cup final in 2023, semifinal in 2015 and 2019, the title clash of the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 and 2023, T20 WC final in 2014, semifinals in 2016 and 2022 but failed to secure a big ICC trophy.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

—ANI