Kohli, Dhoni guide India to 7-wkt victory against NZ

Mohali:�Virat Kohli and skipper-cum-wicket keeper MS Dhoni once again proved their landmark in cricket as they guided India to a seven-wicket victory with 10 balls to spare against New Zealand in third of the five One Day Internationals at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium, here tonight. While Dhoni contributed powerful 80, Virat Kohli went on to slam his 26th ODI century, 16th in the second innings of one-dayers. Kohli remained not out on 154. Batting with confidence and determination, Virat Kohli faced 134 deliveries for this magical three-figure score which contained 16 powerful hits to the fence and one six. With this win, India leads 2-1 in the five ODI series. Chasing a victory target of 286 runs, India got the required runs in 48.2 overs by scoring 289. After the departure of Dhoni, Manish Pandey and Kohli accomplished the job. Kohli was associated in two fruitful partnerships. First with Dhoni, he realised 151 runs for third wicket and with Manish Pandey (28 not out), Kohli stitched an unbroken 97 runs partnership for fourth wicket stand. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli dominated the Black Caps bowlers. Their masterpiece third wicket partnership put India on the target of victory in the day/night fixture. Their association was broken by Matt Henry, who had Dhoni caught by Taylor. Dhoni faced just 91 deliveries for his authoritative 81 which was studded with half a dozen boundaries and three effortless sixes. His wicket fell at 192. Virat Kohli was joined by Manish Pandey and they remained unbeaten as India raced to effortless seven-wicket triumph. Earlier, opener Ajinkya Rahane could not stay for long in the middle. He could score only five runs before he was smartly caught by Mitchell Santner at cover of the bowling of Matt Henry. India lost an early wicket at 13 in 2.5 overs. The other opener Rohit Sharma also made his exit after scoring 13 runs and India's total reading 41 in 8.4 overs. Tim Southee got Rohit Sharma adjudged leg before wicket.

Rohit Sharma lbw Southee 13 Ajinkya Rahane c Mitchell Santner b Matt Henry 5 Virat Kohli not out 154 MS Dhoni c Taylor b Henry 80 Manish Pandey not out 28 Extras (lb 2, w 7) 9. Total (for three wickets in 48.2 overs) 289 Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-41, 192 Bowling Matt Henry 9.2-0-56-2- Trent Boult 10-0-73-0 Tim Southee 10-0-55-1 Michell Santner 10-0-43-0 James Neesham 9-0-60-0.