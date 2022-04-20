Kohli a very powerful guy in world cricket: Taylor

Sydney: Former Australia captain Mark Taylor believes current India skipper Virat Kohli is a very powerful guy in world cricket who does a very good job of being a statesman as well as an aggressive cricketer.

Following the pink-ball Test, which will be played from December 17 to 21 in Adelaide during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli will return to India to be with wife Anushka Sharma who is expecting their first baby in January. However, he will take part in the limited-overs leg of the tour, which consist of three ODIs and as many T20Is.

"I think he is a very powerful guy in world cricket, but I think he does a very good job to walk that fine line in being an aggressive cricketer and also a statesman. I think he's doing it very well," Taylor was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Accepting the notion that the talismanic Indian batsman could be the most powerful figure in the game, Taylor believes it's a title that sits well with Kohli.

"I think he treats that responsibility with great respect," the former Australia skipper said. "He's still very much his own person when you watch him play.

"I've always found him in the times I've spoken to him to be very respectful to the game and those playing it and those who have played it," he added.

Recently, current Australia head coach Justin Langer termed Kohli as "probably the best player" he has seen in his life.

"Virat Kohli is probably the best player I've ever seen in my life for so many reasons, not only batting but his energy and passion for the game, the way he fields," Langer said.

He also hailed Kohli's decision to leave the series mid-way in order to be with his wife.

"I cannot believe he displays the energy he does in everything he does and I've got so much respect for him. I've also got respect for him in the sense that he's made this decision (to return for the birth)," Langer said.

"He's a human being like all of us... if I was giving advice to any of my players I would always say never, ever miss the birth of your children because it is one of the great things you'll ever do," he added.

—IANS