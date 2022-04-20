Koffee With Karan Season 5: SRK is really mean to Alia in the first clip

If Shah Rukh Khan wakes up as Alia Bhatt, he would �just read the newspaper�. This is what exactly the actor said when he was quizzed about his Dear Zindagi costar on the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 5. Karan Johar shared a snippet from the premiere episode on his Twitter handle on Saturday. When he asked the 50-year-old actor, �If you woke up as Alia Bhatt,� SRK said, �I will just read the news paper.�

�People are changing on the couch,� a shocked Alia said in reply. When the host of the show started saying, �This show has largely contributed to you being infamous,� to his Student of the Year star, she said, �I want to cry. I swear, tears will come.� The 30-second sneak-peek also shows Karan asking Shah Rukh why he �never made it last season.� To which the Dilwale actor replied, �Because I wanted the TRPs to drop a little of this show.� Sharing this video, Kjo tweeted, �#koffeewithkaran season 5!! Starts 6th November....the season opener with @iamsrk and @aliaa08 on @StarWorldIndia #KWKonSW....� The video is proof that we are in for another season of hilarity, gossip, secrets getting revealed and controversies getting birthed.