Know why passion fruit is good for health!

New Delhi: Passion fruit which is an aromatic fruit has sweet and tangy flavour. The fruit has a pulpy interior with a lot of seeds and it comes in round or sometimes oval shape. The colour of its exterior changes to yellow or purple when matured depending upon the variety. Here are some of the health benefits of the fruits: Protects from Cancer: The fruit contains high amount of Vitamin A and Vitamin C, strong anti-oxidants, which neutralize the free radicals and protects from the deadly disease cancer. The flavonoids further enhance the potency of the fruit in providing antioxidants to body and protecting from cancer. Reduces blood pressure: High potassium content with almost no sodium in the passion fruit reduces the risk of high blood pressure. High sodium levels content in the fruit are often associated with increase in blood pressure and consequently resulting in other disease like heart attack or stroke. Good for eye: Passion fruit is among those healthy foods that are beneficial for the eyes. The fruit contains a high amount of antioxidant like Vitamin A, Vitamin C and flavonoids which protect eyes from free radical damage. Increase hemoglobin in blood: Passion fruit contains a high amount of iron along with Vitamin C. Vitamin C is vital for the absorption of iron in the body as it prevents loss of iron and increases hemoglobin in the blood. Improves digestion: The fruit has a high water content and also rich in fiber which is good for improving digestion. It stimulates digestion with the help of its enzymes which increase the amount of digestive juices produced in the stomach.