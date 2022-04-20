Know what stress can do to your skin and hair!

New Delhi: In today's fast-paced world, stress has become a way of life for many people owing to their hectic schedules. While a little stress is considered to be good, a stressful life can lead to serious mental and physical health problems. Not just that, but stress can also wreak havoc on your beauty such as skin and hair, according to expert. Pankaj Chaturvedi, dermatologist and specialist hair transplant surgeon at MedLinks, a centre for skin and hair treatment, shares what stress can do to skin and hair: * Acne: Since our skin and mind are deeply connected; the moment stress hormones are released, oil production in the skin increases and leads to acne breakouts. * Ageing: It is easy to identify people who are stressed because the signs of ageing such as wrinkles and dark circles start to show on their face much earlier than they should. * Hair loss: Due to stress, our blood vessels get constricted and the hair follicles are unable to get the required quantity of oxygen and other nutrients, which are necessary for hair growth. Lack of nutrients often leads to hair loss for various people who are stressed. Here are some of the best ways to reduce stress: * Get a nice massage. It will help to relax your body and open all the blocked energy channels. * Exercise for some time. It motivates you and lifts your mood. It helps to energise you and is the key to a healthy body. * Meditate for at least 15 to 20 minutes per day. You can do it any time, any place at your convenience. Sitting in peace can help you to focus your thoughts and help release stress. * Eat small frequent meals and eat healthy food. Some foods that are really good for busting stress include almonds, blueberries and salmon. * Sleep for at least eight hours. Lack of sleep makes a person cranky and irritable. Nothing can beat a good night`s sleep in releasing stress.