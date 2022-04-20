Know what Shamita Shetty has been up to in `Jhalak`!

New Delhi: Looks like 'Jhalak Reloded' rehearsals are not going very well for Shamita Shetty as she recently broke her nose while preparing for the next performance. "Terrible news with @ShamitaShetty having a freak accident @Jhalak dikhlaja rehearsals . Nasal fracture n a couple stitches," tweeted her sister and actress Shilpa Shetty about the accident. The 36-year-old former actress, who was last seen in 'Bigg Boss' Season 3, has made her comeback on the small screen with the dance reality show with the hope that she gets the opportunity to enhance her career in Bollywood. ANI