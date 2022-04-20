Know how Hepatitis C spreads

Chronic Hepatitis C is a serious disease that can result in long-term health problems. Approximately 60,000 people die every year from Hepatitis C related liver disease. It is a contagious liver disease that ranges in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious, lifelong illness that attacks the liver. It results from infection with the Hepatitis C virus (HCV), which is spread primarily through contact with the blood of an infected person. Chronic Hepatitis C virus infection is a long-term illness that occurs when the Hepatitis C virus remains in a person�s body. Hepatitis C virus infection can last a lifetime and lead to serious liver problems, including cirrhosis (scarring of the liver) or liver cancer. Approximately 75%�85% of people who become infected with Hepatitis C virus develop chronic infection. Here's how it is spread: Hepatitis C is usually spread when blood from a person infected with the Hepatitis C virus enters the body of someone who is not infected. Today, most people become infected with the Hepatitis C virus by sharing needles or other equipment to inject drugs. People can become infected with the Hepatitis C virus during activities like: - Sharing needles, syringes, or other equipment to inject drugs - Needlestick injuries in health care settings - Being born to a mother who has Hepatitis C Less commonly, a person can also get Hepatitis C virus infection through: - Sharing personal care items that may have come in contact with another person�s blood, such as razors or toothbrushes - Having sexual contact with a person infected with the Hepatitis C virus - The disease can also be spread by getting a tattoo or piercing, though, a few major research studies have not shown Hepatitis C to spread through licensed, commercial tattooing facilities. However, transmission of Hepatitis C (and other infectious diseases) is possible when poor infection-control practices are used during tattooing or piercing. Body art is becoming increasingly popular , and unregulated tattooing and piercing are known to occur and other informal or unregulated settings.