KNMA's 'Centre Stage Festival' at Delhi's Sunder Nursery on Dec 8-9

Experience the Vibrancy: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art's 'Centre Stage Festival' Showcases Emerging Talents in a Spectacular Fusion of Music and Dance at Sunder Nursery

New Delhi: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art's 'Centre Stage Festival', a two-day cultural event, will be held here on December 8 and 9 at the Sunder Nursery featuring five young performers from the world of dance and music.



In the cultural fest, Aniruddh Aithal, a 25-year-old Hindustani classical vocalist, and 13-year-old Bharatanatyam dancer, Akshatha Viswanath will showcase their talent.



In the genre of Western classical, Anuvrat Choudhary, a musician with accolades in national-level piano competitions and a rich background in music education and pedagogy will be performing two duets. His first duet will be with 14-year-old Martina Charles, a violinist who has completed all 8 grades in violin from Trinity College London, and has achieved a Fellowship of Trinity College London (FTCL), a rare accomplishment as the youngest in India and the first in Kerala. While the second duet will be with Eera, a dancer, trained in Jazz, Contemporary, and modern dance.



Besides this, Ramana Balachandhran will present during the Carnatic veena concert, an instrumentalist who has delivered nearly four hundred solo concerts across leading concert halls and music festivals in India and abroad.



The festival will culminate in a performance by The Anirudh Varma Collective, led by pianist, composer, and producer, Anirudh Varma.



Aditi Jaitly, Senior Curator Performing Arts, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art said, "The cultural vertical of the Kiran Nadar Nadar Museum of Art is committed to promoting excellence in the performing arts, encompassing a wide range of genres - the traditional and the contemporary, the popular and the experimental, from seasoned maestros to emerging artists."

—IANS