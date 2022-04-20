Knicks owner tests positive for coronavirus

Washington: New York Knicks owner James Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus, the team confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

The Knicks said that Dolan, 64, is experiencing "little to no symptoms" and is self-isolating. He is the first US major pro sport team owner known to have tested positive for the virus.

The NBA has been suspended for more than two weeks, after players tested positive for the virus. At the time, the Knicks were 21-45 in the season.

Of the 115,547 cases in the US, reported on Saturday afternoon, 53,216 are in New York state with 29,158 in the city and 15,199 in surrounding areas within the state. Neighbouring New Jersey had 11,124 cases and Connecticut 1,291.

Of the overall 1,291 deaths in the US, New York state accounted for 672 fatalities. The US thus now has the most number of cases, surpassing China and Italy.

