KMCH interns say hospital now hazardous for healthcare workers

Kolkata: On a day three more doctors of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital tested positive for coronavirus infection, MBBS interns on Monday accused the authorities of ''mismanagement'' of Covid suspects which has made the hospital a hazardous zone for healthcare proiders and patients.

"A dysfunctional triage area, lack of isolation zones and no adequate healthcare protection have made the hospital a hazardous zone for healthcare providers and patients. Continuation of work here poses a threat to the lives of healthcare providers, their families and the entire community at large, " the interns said in a release.

They said three shifts of healthcare workers were exposed to a Covid-19 patient without protection in the gynaecology department.

They accused the authorities of denying quarantine facilities and testing to the contacts and instead asking them to resume work which facilitated secondary exposure of the interns to the infection.

